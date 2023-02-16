Buggana Rajendranath Reddy presents silk robes to presiding deities in Srisailam

Srisailam (Nandyal): On the auspicious occasion of Sivaratri Brahmotsavams being celebrated at Sri Bramarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy presented silk robes to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bramarambika Devi on behalf of state government on Wednesday.

Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy was also present while presenting the silk robes. Prior to presenting the clothes, the temple board of trustees' president Reddivari Chakrapani Reddy, Executive Officer (EO) S Lavanna, Archaka swamis and Veda pandits received the Finance Minister after following the temple tradition at the Raja Gopuram.

At the temple Raja Gopuram, sankalpam for presenting the silk robes was recited and offered special prayers. Later the minister and MP entered the temple with the silk robes amid playing the spiritual music and presented them to the presiding deities.

On the fifth day of 11-day Sivaratri Brahmotsavams, the authorities of Srisailam temple have organised Ravana Vahana Seva to the presiding deities in the evening. The Utsava moortis after decorating were seated on the Ravana Vahanam at Akka Maha Devi Alankara Mandapam and offered special prayers. Later Gramotsavam was organised in the temple prime streets and in the Gramotsavams various forms of plays, dances and others were also performed.