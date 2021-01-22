Burglars attempt to rob SBI ATM at Koilakuntla

Kurnool:Two robbers attempted to rob cash from an ATM of SBI bank. The incident took place at Koilakuntla man in Bazar branch on the wee hours of Friday.

According to information, two burglars gained entry into the ATM at around 1.30 am and tried to break the machine with axe. They have succeeded in breaking a part of the machine. While they were busy in their task, a night patrolling vehicle happened to cross the route by blowing siren. The burglars took to heels fearing they would be caught by the police. The entire episode was recorded in the closed circuit camera located in the premises. The bank staff that visited the bank on the early hours have noticed the situations. They immediately brought to the notice of the bank higher authorities and the police.

The Incharge manager of SBI Bank, Basheer Ahmed and the Circle Inspector of Koilakuntla police station, Subbarayudu visited the ATM and inspected the situations. After a while of pursuing the situations, the Incharge Bank manager has stated that the burglars have attempted to break open the machine but failed in their attempt. Fortunately, the patrolling vehicle happened to cross the route at the same time, fearing the siren, the burglars would have fled the scene. The amount was not stolen from the ATM, stated Basheer Ahmed.

The Circle Inspector, Subbarayudu said we are pursuing the CC camera footage and trying to track the identity of the burglars. The Allagadda Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) A Rajendra is likely to visit the incident spot in a while it is said.