Bus plunges into valley near Pulivendula, 20 Injured
Highlights
A serious road accident occurred near Pulivendula when an RTC bus plunged into a 30-feet valley while attempting to avoid oncoming vehicles. The bus was en route from Kadiri to Pulivendula at the time of the incident.
Approximately 20 passengers sustained injuries in the accident, prompting immediate response from local authorities. The injured were swiftly transported to the Pulivendula Government Hospital for treatment, where two passengers are reported to be in critical condition.
The police are investigating as to how the accident has occurred.
