Bus with Ayyappa devotees turns turtle in Kerala, 20 hurt

Kerala: In an unfortunate incident, around 20 passengers were severely injured after a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh overturned near Laha in Pathanamthitta, Kerala on Saturday. According to the sources, a bus carrying 44 Ayyappa devotees from Andhra Pradesh to Sabarimala met with an accident 40 kms away from the temple.

The alerted locals immediately shifted all the injured to the nearby hospitals. It is said that four devotees including a child are in serious in condition and have been admitted to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital. The condition of child is in critical condition.