The Chairman of SAP, Byreddy Siddharth Reddy, recently visited the Nandikotkur government girls' schools where he distributed tablets to the female students. He attended the event as the chief guest, which was organized by the Chief Minister, Jaganmohan Reddy, who also distributed tablets to girls in local government schools. The main objective of the distribution was to provide necessary technological tools to the girl students studying in government schools.

After the tablet distribution, Baireddy Siddhartha Reddy inspected the Jagananna Goru Mudda mid-day meal scheme, which is provided to the students in the school. During the inspection, he expressed his appreciation for CM Jaganmohan Reddy's efforts in bringing revolutionary changes in the field of education. He stated that the CM's dedication and prompt action in resolving issues faced by students, such as the availability of seats or other difficulties, have made a significant impact.

Additionally, Baireddy Siddhartha Reddy commended CM Jaganmohan Reddy for his initiative to introduce English medium education in government schools. He credited the CM for transforming the school into an English medium institution, stating that it has paved the way for providing a quality education to the students.

In contrast, Baireddy Siddhartha Reddy questioned the lack of interest shown by the 9-year-old industrialist Anna Babu towards government schools. He also highlighted the contrasting views of Chandrababu, who rejected the idea of providing English medium education to underprivileged children, stating that he does not want them to study in English medium schools.

The distribution of tablets aims to equip students with digital skills and enable them to utilize computers effectively. The program was attended by the school's principal, teachers, and members of the school committee. The ultimate goal is to ensure that every child receives a quality education that allows them to reach higher levels of achievement.



