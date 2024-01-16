Live
- IDF uncovers 100 rocket installations in Gaza
- BJP Contested MLA distributes kites amid Sankranti in Secunderabad cantonment
- Govt to soon provide assistance to widows for house construction: Himachal CM
- Govt aiming for 50% reduction in road accidents by 2030: Gadkari
- 110-year-old man undergoes hip replacement surgery in Gorakhpur
- Gang rape by vigilantes: Can’t rule if we heed all of BJP’s demands, says K’taka Home Min
- Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024: Date, history and significance of the day
- PM Modi Accorded Rousing Reception
- Safeguard Cows Protect Culture TTD Chairman
- Centre imposes 50% export duty on molasses
Byreddy Siddhartha Reddy participates in Sankranti celebrations
Byreddy Siddhartha Reddy, Chairman of YSR Congress Party State Youth Wing, Mr. Harish Kumar Yadav, Chairman of State Yadava Corporation, and Mr. B. Ramesh Goud, YSR Congress Party BC Cell District Regional Co-ordinator, greeted Mr. Ananta Venkatarami Reddy, MLA of Anantapuram, on the occasion of Sankranthi and actively participated in the celebrations.
