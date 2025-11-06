CA student commits suicide inhaling helium gas

Visakhapatnam: A 29-year-old Chartered Accountant allegedly committed suicide by inhaling helium gas at a house taken for rental.

The student was identified as P Akhil Venkata Krishna. Recently, he failed the CA exam and was depressed over the failure. In an emotional suicide note, he mentioned that he had cheated his parents and had no right to live.

Stating that he would go to Guntur to reappear for the examination, Akhil resided in a house taken for rent at Jagadamba junction. On Tuesday night, he covered himself with a plastic cover and inhaled helium gas and lost his life. Upon sensing helium smell, the locals alerted the police. A case has been registered and investigation is in progress.