CAA has nothing to do with Muslims in India, says BJP

Ongole: The Indian Muslims need not worry over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, said BJP Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu in-charge and Surat MLA Purnesh Modi. He inaugurated the party’s election office for Ongole Parliament constituency here on Thursday and interacted with various sections, including intellectuals on the occasion.

Speaking at various places, Purnesh Modi emphasised that the Citizenship Act is amended only to offer citizenship to the persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi, and Christian communities belonging to Muslim dominated countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Those who arrived in India before December 31, 2014 are eligible. He explained that the CAA has no provisions to trouble the Muslims in India. He said that due to the mistakes of the earlier governments, many infiltrators into the country have become a threat to the public and the nation. At the same time, several non-Muslims being persecuted in Bangladesh, Pakistan and other neighbouring countries migrated to India. To offer citizenship to the persecuted non-Muslims who migrated to India before 2014, and to control the illegal immigration, the Citizenship Act was amended, he informed.

Speaking on the topic, ‘India: Before and After 2014,’ Purnesh Modi said that under the leadership of Narendra Modi, India emerged as a Vishwa Guru and a superpower in the world. He said that Modi prioritised improving the protection mechanism of the nation while fulfilling the aspirations of various sections of the people in the country. He observed that many countries are proudly claiming their association with India and are looking at our nation for inspiration. He said that Modi introduced various schemes to eradicate the inequalities among the public, by providing the environment to improve their economic, and health conditions.

Purnesh Modi criticised that some leaders are taking the silence of the intellectuals for granted. He said that they are claiming to implement welfare schemes at the cost of development and neglected the public issues. He said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is corrupt, taking advantage of the poverty of the people and not allowing them to utilise many welfare programmes by the Union government. He said that he is confident that the alliance of BJP, TDP and the Jana Sena Party would win in the next elections in Andhra Pradesh, while the BJP and its friends form the government at the Centre.

BJP Ongole Parliamentary district president P V Sivareddy said that the BJP will not look at the caste, creed or religion of the people, but strive to provide welfare to all poor people. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced the best welfare and development programs for the poor, to help them cross the poverty line.

He said that the district BJP leaders and workers are welcoming the alliance between BJP, TDP, and JSP, and will put an end card to the YSRCP government that is committing atrocities on the people who are questioning and encouraging the sand, land, mining and liquor mafia in the state.

BJP national council member Sasanala Sarojini, state committee members Sirasanagandla Srinivasulu, N Surya Kalyan Chakravarthy, Ongole Assembly in-charge Yanam Chinna Yogaiah Yadav, district in-charge Ravi Sankar and others also participated in the programmes.