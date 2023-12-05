Cabinet to meet on Dec 11, may discuss shift to Visakha

Vijayawada: AP Cabinet meeting is scheduled to held on December 11 at 11 am. Chief secretary K S Jawahar Reddy asked the special chief secretaries, secretaries of various departments to send their proposals by December 8.



The Cabinet meeting gained importance as the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy likely to discuss with ministers on poll results of neighbouring Telangana state and alert the ministers to be more cautious even if the state goes for early polls in the state.

In addition, the Cabinet also likely to discuss on shifting administration to Visakhapatnam as speculation mounted on shifting to Visakha in second or third week of December in the name of development of north Andhra region and the officials are making ready necessary accommodation for Chief Minister camp office and for ministers and officials in Visakha.

The Cabinet also likely to discuss taking up appointments under APPSC and teachers. Besides, the Cabinet is likely to discuss increasing pension from existing Rs 2,750 to Rs 3,000 from January.