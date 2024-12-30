Cake cutting in open places banned

Guntur : Guntur District SP Satish Kumar ordered closure of all shops including bakeries and sweet shops on December 31 by 11 pm.

All the bars and wine shops should run according to the norms of the Prohibition and Excise Department. He informed that cake cutting and liquor parties in the open places were banned and warned that driving of vehicles without silencers and drunken driving was banned.

He said elaborate security arrangements will be made on the occasion of New Year to check untoward incidents. Police pickets will be set up at all important places, stop boards will be set up and vehicles checking will be intensified.

He said drunken driving tests will be conducted. He said if hotels and restaurants want to conduct any programmes on December 31 midnight, they should take prior permission from the police. Event organisers should set up CC cameras at the entry and exit points of the gates. He warned that obscene dances were banned and dancers in the dance programmes should wear dresses without any obscenity. He said drugs should not be used in the New Year celebrations and parties.

Satish Kumar warned that if anybody uses drugs in the New Year parties, they will book cases and take stern action against them.