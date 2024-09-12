Call for awareness on cyber security

Vijayawada : A workshop was organised to create awareness on cyber security at Care High School in PV Palem of Bapatla district on Wednesday.

The speakers explained the importance of creating awareness on cybercrimes and cyber security. Members of ‘We the People India,’ ‘Yes we can youth organisation’ and ‘King’s College London Alumni Community Hyderabad’ organised the workshop on cyber security. Addressing the participants, School principal Ramana said that cyber security is the need of the hour. He said not only students or youth but also employees and daily wage workers are becoming victims of these modern-day scams and with the support of NGOs the authorities could address the challenges. Organisers Har Sahay Meena IAS, Member of King’s Alumni (currently serving as a Principal Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu), Sahil Khader, Sufaid, Rohan Dsouza, Roslin Marry, Akinesh, Rahul Katikala, Ranjan Dara and faculty Badrinath, Prof Manoj Buraga were present. The three organisations have been established to serve the youth and women communities in various fields including creating awareness on cyber security.