Call for better services to leprosy patients

Kurnool: A district coordination committee meeting, focused on services and rights of individuals affected by leprosy, was held on Thursday at District Medical and Health Officer’s office and under chairmanship of Dr Pradeepta Kumar Nayak, Special Monitoring Officer, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), New Delhi.

Dr Pradeepta Kumar Nayak discussed with district officials the current services provided to leprosy-affected individuals and explored ways to enhance these services. He emphasised the importance of non-discriminatory treatment and urged all departments to ensure that leprosy patients receive equal and fair services.

Dr Nayak directed officials to prepare a comprehensive list of leprosy-affected individuals and ensure that they receive 100% benefits from government schemes. He also provided valuable recommendations on improving healthcare and welfare services for these individuals.

The meeting concluded with a collective commitment to strengthen healthcare and welfare measures for leprosy-affected individuals, ensuring they receive equal rights and access to all government services without any discrimination. The meeting was attended by several senior officials and medical experts, including Dr Sagar, Joint Director (NLEP), DMHO Dr P Shanti Kala, District Leprosy, AIDS & TB Officer Dr L Bhaskar, Government General Hospital Superintendent Dr Venkateswarlu and others.