Call for collective efforts to eradicate TB

Konda: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy stated that both Central and State governments are working diligently to prevent tuberculosis (TB).

The Minister participated in the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan rally held at Turpunayudu Palem in Prakasam district on Tuesday. During the event, the Minister, along with officials, took a pledge for TB prevention. Speaking at the occasion, the minister emphasised the collaborative efforts between the Central and State governments in TB prevention initiatives. Declaring that ‘Everyone must strive to completely eradicate TB,’ the Minister stressed that TB elimination requires coordinated efforts from all sections of society. He informed that free TB testing and medicines are available at all government hospitals.

He urged people to immediately visit the nearest hospital for testing if they experience any TB symptoms. Minister Swamy said that ‘Healthy Andhra Pradesh’ is Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s goal, and the coalition government is working accordingly to achieve this vision.