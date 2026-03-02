Call for integrated food safety framework

Amaravati:“Food safety is no longer confined to laboratory diagnostics; it demands an integrated farm-to-fork approach supported by molecular epidemiology and global collaboration,” said Prof. Dr Thomas Alter, Dean of Studies, School of Veterinary Medicine and Director, Institute of Food Safety and Hygiene, at Freie Universitaet Berlin, while delivering the lead address at the Indo-German Scientific Meeting hosted by SRM University-AP.

The meeting, organised by the Department of Biological Sciences as part of National Science Day celebrations, brought together leading German scientists and academicians from the Freie Universitaet Berlin with faculty and scholars of the School of Engineering and Sciences (SEAS), SRM AP.

Prof Alter presented an overview of cutting-edge research at the School of Veterinary Medicine, focusing on food microbiology, pathogen prevalence studies, and farm-to-fork mitigation strategies. He elaborated on molecular epidemiology tools such as source attribution and population structure analysis to trace and control food-borne pathogens.

Prof Dr Robert Klopfleisch highlighted advances in toxicopathology, detailing the transition from animal models to advanced cell-culture-based non-animal testing systems supporting pharma-driven Extractables and Leachables (E&L) testing. Dr Anika Friese spoke on antimicrobial resistance (AMR), bacterial transmission and Campylobacteriosis, stressing improved animal welfare and hygiene interventions. Welcoming the delegates, Prof Jayaseelan Murugaiyan underlined the significance of global research partnerships.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ch Satish Kumar emphasised the role of women in science in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat and advocated gender-inclusive institutional policies.