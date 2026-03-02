Gemini AI Agents Arrive on Android, Starting With Pixel 10 and Galaxy S26

Google has officially begun rolling out its much-anticipated Gemini AI agents to Android smartphones, marking a major step toward bringing autonomous AI assistance directly into users’ hands. The feature is currently in beta and limited to select countries, but it signals Google’s broader ambition to make AI agents part of everyday mobile life.

The announcement follows Google’s recent showcase of its agentic AI capabilities, underscoring how rapidly artificial intelligence tools are expanding, particularly from the company’s California headquarters. With this rollout, Android users in the United States and South Korea can now experience Gemini operating in what Google calls an “agentic mode.”

In simple terms, Gemini can act on behalf of users to complete basic tasks. For example, it can help order food, book a cab, or interact with supported service apps — reducing the need for manual input. However, access is currently restricted to users with select premium devices, including the latest Pixel 10 series and the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S26 series.

Google has partnered with popular platforms to demonstrate Gemini’s real-world capabilities. In the United States, the AI agent can work with services such as Starbucks, Uber, Instacart and Lyft. Meanwhile, users in South Korea can test the feature with local apps like Baemin and Kakao T.

Google says Android users can summon Gemini AI to go in agentic mode and offer to work on their behalf on basic tasks, for starters. There are limits to how much Gemini can run and handle which is likely to be part of the beta phase. That is one reason why the rollout remains restricted to specific regions and devices for now.

The launch reflects the inevitability of AI agents becoming mainstream. What once seemed futuristic is now arriving faster than many expected. Still, not everyone is fully comfortable with the idea of AI systems acting independently.

Concerns about AI agents “going rogue” have surfaced in industry discussions. Google appears aware of these apprehensions and has built in safeguards. Users will be able to monitor ongoing tasks, receive clear triggers before actions begin, and immediately stop the AI if it behaves unexpectedly. According to the company, the AI agent operates in a virtual environment and does not gain unrestricted access to data stored on the device.

While this beta rollout offers a glimpse of what is possible, more comprehensive details are likely to emerge at Google I/O 2026, scheduled for May 19 in California. The event is expected to provide deeper insights into how Gemini AI agents will evolve and expand across the Android ecosystem.

For now, early adopters in the US and South Korea will be the first to test how seamlessly Gemini can handle everyday digital errands — potentially redefining how users interact with their smartphones.