Live
- Telangana rising
- Uttar-Dakhin Sangam at Triveni Sangam
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 18th Feb 2025
- Need not worry about GBS: Health minister
- Safeguarding India’s Ancient Wonders
- Cartoonist Hari Venkata Ramana’s journey of social change
- BCCI Goes The ‘Gambhir Way’
- Earthquake jolts NCR; alert for possible aftershocks
- Digital Detox A Dire Need; Limit Screen Time
- Call for strict safety norms to prevent industrial mishaps
Just In
Call for strict safety norms to prevent industrial mishaps
Strict observation of safety norms is essential at all industrial units, said district collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar on Monday.
Srikakulam: Strict observation of safety norms is essential at all industrial units, said district collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar on Monday. He conducted a meeting on safety in industrial units with the officials and managements concerned here. He directed the officials of all departments concerned to inspect premises of different industrial units located across the district frequently and suggest to the managements on required safety measures to prevent any untoward incidents.
He stressed on safety at pharmaceutical, pesticide units where accidents are occurring frequently. To avoid such accidents, preventive steps are essential and we can achieve zero accidents rate at industries, only with frequent inspections, he said and stressed on conducting mock drills at industrial units with officials and experts to create awareness among workers of the units to mitigate damages.
Pundkar instructed the officials to prepare a report on previous accidents that occurred at various industrial units in the district with reasons and steps taken to prevent the recurrence of same.