Call for urgent need for genetic blood disorders awareness

Vijayawada: Minister for Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Y Satya Kumar Yadav on Monday stressed the critical need for increased public awareness regarding genetic blood disorders like Thalassemia, Sickle Cell Anaemia and Haemophilia.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a two-day ‘Orientation Training on Advanced Modalities in Diagnosis and Treatment of Blood Diseases’ programme here on Monday, jointly organised by National Health Mission and Haemophilia Society, aims at equipping healthcare professionals with the latest knowledge in diagnosing and treating these conditions.

The Minister highlighted the prevalence of these genetic disorders in the State, stating Andhra Pradesh has approximately 1,900 individuals suffering from Haemophilia, and roughly 2,100 people are battling Thalassemia, with a similar number affected by Sickle Cell Anaemia.”

“The State government is committed to identifying affected individuals and providing them with regular, free blood transfusions,” the Minister affirmed. He noted that five Integrated Centers for Hemoglobinopathy and Haemophilia (ICHH) across the State are already conducting preliminary diagnostic tests. Once a diagnosis is confirmed, the government provides free treatment and medicines.

Beyond medical treatment, the State government is also providing a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 to those afflicted with Thalassemia, Sickle Cell Anaemia, and Haemophilia.

Satya Kumar Yadav also provided an update on the ongoing Sickle Cell Anaemia screening programme in tribal areas, targeting individuals under 40 years old. “Out of 1.9 million people requiring screening in these areas, we have screened 1.05 million so far, and the process is continuing,” he stated. He revealed that over 19,000 carriers have been identified, and 2,100 individuals have been diagnosed with the disease. Following genetic screening for Sickle Cell Anaemia, identification cards are being issued to those diagnosed.

Minister Yadav also shared that Bhuvaneswari, wife of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has undertaken a fundraising initiative in Vijayawada for Thalassemia patients. He mentioned the emergence of new technologies like gene editing, expressing confidence in the expertise of professors in government hospitals to provide high-quality services to economically disadvantaged patients.

Dr Kameswara Prasad (APSACS APD in-charge), Dr Prasanna (Joint Director), Dr Devi (State Immunisation Officer), Dr NBSV Prasad (Secretary, Haemophilia Society Vijayawada Chapter), nodal officers for Sickle Cell Anaemia, nodal officers from the five ICHH centers, Dr Ramachandra Raju, Dr YD Ramarao, and other medical professionals also participated.