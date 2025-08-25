Call to become inquisitive citizen

Rajamahendravaram: Superintending Engineer of APEPDCL K Tilak Kumar urged the students to make effective use of the Right to Information (RTI) Act to build a better society. He was speaking at a programme celebrating the 20th anniversary of the RTI Act, jointly organised by SKVT Degree College and Guards for RTI at the college auditorium in Rajamahendravaram.

Tilak Kumar stated that the rapid development of India is possible only by utilising the RTI Act to promote transparency and eliminate corruption. He asked students to question the corruption and irregularities happening in society by using the RTI Act, citing the freedom of expression guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution. He advised the students to work diligently for the betterment of society. Former Corporator Guttula Muralidhara Rao said that students could bring local issues to light through the RTI Act. Guards National Convenor Nageswara Rao highlighted that the RTI Act can be used to bring transparency to governance and mentioned that people could contact them for any clarification on using the Act.

Advocate Umamaheswari, Guards National Representative Akula Vijaya Bharathi, SKVT Degree College Principal BV Tirupanyam, Guards State President Dr PVB Sanjeeva Rao, former Corporator Pilli Nirmala, Dr Y Swarna Sri, Kusuma Gandhi, Raj Kumar, M Ravikrishna, Padmaja, and others participated in this programme.