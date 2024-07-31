Live
Just In
Call to expedite infrastructure development works
- Collector K Vetri Selvi reviews RIDF works in the district at the DLRC meeting
- Officials of various departments are asked to work in coordination
Eluru: District collector K Vetri Selvi reviewed RIDF works in the district at the DLRC meeting held at the Collectorate here on Tuesday.
She directed the officials to complete the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) works undertaken by NABARD in the district within the stipulated time.
Speaking on the occasion, she said that with the RIDF, various projects are being undertaken by 11 departments in the district to provide various infrastructure facilities in the rural areas.
Additional classrooms, toilets in government schools, infrastructure in schools, social welfare department, infrastructure in schools and hostels as part of tribal welfare, rural, panchayat raj through RWS, construction of roads through R&B, construction of Anganwadi centres in ICDS, construction of government hospitals, advanced medical equipment and other infrastructure will be provided. She said that these schemes will be very useful for people, and they should be completed quickly and brought to use by people. The officials of various departments should work in coordination and complete the works on time.
Officers are directed to attend the next meeting with full knowledge and reports. She said that the works should be expedited and completed quickly.
NABARD DDM Anil Kant, Agriculture JD SK Abib Basha, DEO S Abraham, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan EE Ramanakumari, ICDS PD Padmavathy, RWS SE NV Satyanarayana, Horticulture Department DD Rammohan and others were present.