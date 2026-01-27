Call to honour equality & justice enshrined in Constitution

Amalapuram: The 77th Republic Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour and grandeur at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Amalapuram on Monday. Dr R Mahesh Kumar, the district collector of Konaseema, unfurled the national flag and received the guard of honour from the police and NCC cadets.

The celebrations featured a vibrant march past by the police and NCC units. A key highlight was the display of tableaux representing various departments. The Agriculture and Horticulture Department secured the first prize, while the District Rural Development Agency earned the second prize. The third prize was awarded to the local municipality’s Anna Canteen tableau.

The Zilla Parishad Girls High School in Amalapuram won the first prize, followed by Aditya School in second place and the P Gannavaram Zilla Parishad High School in third. In recognition of exemplary service, the collector presented appreciation certificates to 441 government employees for their outstanding performance.