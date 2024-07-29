Call to include Malayala Swami teachings in curriculum

Rajamahendravaram: Eminent literary figure and lyricist Jonnavitthula Ramalingeswara Rao has called for inclusion of the teachings of Sadguru Malayala Swami in the educational curriculum. Speaking at a book launch event, Rao said that the messages delivered by Swami 105 years ago should be integrated into school subjects.

The key elements of Swami’s teachings, drawn from his comprehensive works ‘Samagra Grandhavali’ and ‘Shushka Vedanta Tamobhaskara’ were recently simplified and rewritten by journalist G Valliswar under the title ‘Mokshaniki Arhata- Kulama?, Gunama?’ for broader accessibility.

The book launch was held at the Aahwanam Hall in Gowthama Ghat and organised by the Samajika Samarasatha Vedika. Floral tributes were paid to Malayala Swami’s statue on the occasion. RSS Pramukh Oleti Sathyanarayana explained the objectives of the Samajika Samarasatha Vedika.Dr Vaddi Vijaya Sardhi, former editor of Jagruthi Weekly, was the keynote speaker and discussed how Swami’s teachings have contributed to spiritual awakening. Bikkina Prabhavati, a devotee of Malayala Swami provided insights into Swami’s personality. Renowned lawyer T Veerendra Nath, Social activist PV Srinivas, P Rama Raju also spoke.

Dr Karri Rama Reddy honoured the author Valliswar. Vibhuti brothers performed Burrakatha on Malayala Swami’s history.