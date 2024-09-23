Call to keep surroundings clean

Guntur: District collector S Nagalakshmi stressed on the need to keep the house and its surroundings clean to achieve Swachhata. She flagged off the Cycle Rally conducted from the Police Parade Grounds in Guntur city on Sunday in which SP Satish Kumar, GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu, AP CRDA additional commissioner Naveen Kumar participated.

Speaking on the occasion, she said they will conduct ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ programme till October 2 which started on September 17 in the villages, municipalities and municipal corporations.

She said sanitation workers play a key role in protecting public health and urged the people to participate in the Swachhata programme.

District SP Satish Kumar said it is the responsibility of everyone to try to achieve Swachhata. GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu said the GMC is creating awareness on Swachata by planting seedlings, conducting health camps for sanitation workers and creating awareness on insurance. He said they will try to achieve Swachh Guntur in the days to come.

The cycle rally which started at the Police Parade Grounds passed through Sankar Vilas Centre, Gujjanagundla, Pattabhipuram, and reached Police Parade Grounds.

GMC deputy commissioner Ch Srinivas, T Venkata Krishnaiah, city planner Rambabu and traffic DSP Ramesh were present.