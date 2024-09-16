Call to learn life-saving skills from college days

Vijayawada: State Coordinator of Blood Banks & Projects of AP Red Cross BVS Kumar has emphasised the need to learn the life saving techniques from the college days and appealed that the First Aid subject should be a part of the curriculum.

He said valuable lives can be saved with First Aid in emergencies with locally available resources within the golden hour period and before professional medicare is made available. Kumar has assured that Red Cross will conduct any number of programmes on First Aid in Loyola College to see that all students and staff are well versed in First Aid and be equipped to save lives in emergencies.

He participated in the World First Aid Day programme held at Andhra Loyola College. NCC units of Andhra Loyola College, 17 (A) Battalion NCC Army wing, 8 (A) Naval unit, 8 (A) Air Squadron NCC, 3 (A) Remount & Veterinary Regiment in collaboration with Indian Red Cross Society, AP State Branch have organised a programme.

Rev Fr Kiran Kumar, Vice-Principal of Andhra Loyola College in his presidential address stressed the need for having knowledge on First Aid to save people in emergencies. He requested the Red Cross to conduct programmes in their campus and create awareness on life saving techniques and CPR to all students.

Priyanka, the Licensed Master Trainer by St John Ambulance, New Delhi has imparted the life saving techniques to the NCC cadets. She explained the ways to face emergencies and provide First Aid to the victims.

Lt N Lakshmi Niranjan, Lt N Parmeshwara Rao, Flying Officer Johnson, Care takers Y Subba Reddy and Eleesha participated in the programme.