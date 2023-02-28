Call to make CM visit a success

Guntur: Agriculture and Cooperative department secretary and Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBKs) Chief Commissioner Gopal Krishna Dwivedi Kumar on Monday visited the Tenali Agriculture Market Yard premises and reviewed the arrangements for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit on Tuesday.

Agriculture Commissioner Hari Kiran, district Collector M Venugopala Reddy, Joint Collector G Rajakumari, Tenali Sub-Collector Geethanjali Sarma, Assistant Collector Sivanarayana Sarma, MLC Talasila Raghuram and MLA Annabathuni Siva have accompanied the Chief Commissioner. According to official sources, the CM will release the financial assistance under YSR Rythu Bharosa and input subsidy to the farmers' bank accounts. They reviewed the arrangements at the helipad and gave suggestions to the officials.

The officials have examined dais and seating arrangements at the meeting venue, gallery and photo exhibition set by the agriculture department. Speaking on this occasion, Gopal Krishna Dwivedi directed the officials to make all the necessary arrangements for the CM's visit to make it a grand success.

According to information, CM Jagan will reach Tenali at 10.15 am; will interact with the people's representatives from 10.15 am to 10.25 am; will reach AMC premises at 10.35 am; and he will release the fourth phase of YSR Rythu Bharosa input subsidy from 10.45 am to 12.15 pm.



