Call to make EG a TB-free district

East Godavari district Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that public support and participation are needed to make East Godavari a TB-free district. An awareness rally was organised from Y Junction to Venkateswara Anam Kala Kendram on Friday on the occasion of World TB Day. The Collector, officials, students and representatives of voluntary organisations participated in the rally. Addressing the participants, Collector Madhavai Latha said there is no need to get panic for anyone even if they are infected with TB. Proper medical treatment and taking nutritious food as per doctor's advice can cure the disease completely, she added.





Stating that community service enthusiasts can join Nikshay Mitra and provide nutrition food to TB patients, she informed that if one joins as a Nikshay Mitra and pays Rs 4,200, the government will provide nutrition to one patient for six months. Now 94 Nikshay Mitras are providing fortified food for 524 people, she added. During this rally, GSL nursing students performed a street playlet on TB. DMHO Dr K Venkateswara Rao, DCHS Dr N Vasundhara, DPO P Jagdamba and Asha workers participated in the rally.



