Call to make Kurnool a drug-free district

Kurnool: In observance of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, district Collector P Ranjith Basha called for united efforts to transform the district into a drug-free zone. Speaking at a programme at the district Collectorate on Thursday, he underscored the devastating impact of drug abuse on youth and society. He stressed the importance of awareness campaigns, community participation, and strict surveillance measures. He also urged parents to encourage children to engage in sports and cultural activities as a means of keeping them away from harmful influences.

The Collector detailed government initiatives aimed at curbing drug abuse, such as inter-departmental coordination meetings, awareness drives in schools and colleges, rehabilitation services, and a toll-free number (1972) for confidential reporting of drug-related activities. He called upon citizens to play an active role in reporting drug supply or consumption in their communities.

MP B Nagaraju reiterated the government’s goal of achieving ‘Ganja-free Andhra Pradesh’, highlighting the use of drone and satellite surveillance to detect and eliminate cannabis cultivation. DIG Koya Praveen provided historical context on drug cultivation in the region and credited the current administration for its strict crackdown on such practices.

MLA Gouru Charitha observed that drug usage had spread into rural areas but noted that the government’s proactive measures, including special committees and dedicated officers, had led to a significant decline in cannabis growth. SP Vikrant Patil warned of severe legal consequences under NDPS Act, while also highlighting the importance of rehabilitation for addicts. Mayor BY Ramayya urged parents to monitor their children’s behavior and financial habits. An anti-drug awareness rally was held from Raj Vihar Center to the Collectorate.