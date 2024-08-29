Call to make safety measures foolproof to check mishaps

Eluru : District collector K Vetri Selvi participated in a meeting of the district crisis group held with the respective industrial owners and officials here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the meeting, she said that safety measures should be strengthened to prevent accidents in industries.

She said that if the internal audit is completed, the respective industries will be inspected by the district level officials and expert committees and all measures will be taken to ensure safety as per the prescribed standards.



The meeting has been arranged on the orders of the state government.

Industries in the district are asked to take full safety measures and conduct mock drills on safety measures to create awareness on how to deal with any incidents and accidents.

She said that security has to be strengthened in all the industries in the district in the background of recent accidents in different parts of the state.

The fire prevention equipment installed in the industries should be checked from time-to- time so that it works properly. Steps should be taken to appoint a safety officer in every industry in the district and ensure that they receive the training given by the district fire prevention officer.

Similarly, all industries should get NOC from the District Fire Officer.

District SP K Pratap Siva Kishore said that every industry should have a clear contingency plan on how to respond immediately in case of any accident or disaster and what actions to take. An alarm system should be set up to alert the workers in the industries and the people of the surrounding villages when accidents occur.

Deputy Inspector of Factories R Trinadh Rao, District Industries Centre GM Adiseshu, Deputy Commissioner of Labour P Srinivas, Pollution Control Board EE Nazina Begum, District Fire Officer CH Ratnababu, Legal and Metrology District Controller Vara Prasad, APIIC Zonal Manager K Babji, RTO Srihari, Eluru RDO NSK Khajavali, CITU leader DNVD Prasad, DMHO Dr Sharmishta, representatives of various industrial associations of the district and officials of various departments were present.

