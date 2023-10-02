Call to make Vijayawada role model in cleanliness

Vijayawada: State Planning Board Vice-Chairman and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu urged the citizens to strive to make Vijayawada city as a role model in cleanliness, adding that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking special steps towards sprucing up the city clean and green.

As part of Swachhata Hi Seva, along with NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, the MLA participated in cleanliness drive at railway tracks near PNBS bus stand here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Malladi Vishnu said the State government had taken many revolutionary cleanliness measures in the cities as well as in villages to make the State garbage-free. Besides, the government also has been undertaking awareness activities to make people aware of the importance of cleanliness. The VMC had also implemented stringent rules and regulations in terms of keeping canal bunds and their premises clean. He hoped that the efforts of the VMC authorities to get first place in the smart cities list would prove successful.

District Collector Dilli Rao said that they have been implementing various cleanliness activities for the past 15 days in the district under the Swachhata Hi Seva. Stating that they are paying special attention to make all the villages clean in the district, he said that they had organised Swachhata Hi Seva programmes at 303 places including Vijayawada city. He also said that they are going to plant 10,000 saplings across the city to increase greenery.

VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundakar informed that the support of the State government in terms of developing the city as an attractive place was never forgettable, mainly on account of funds. He urged the public not to throw away the garbage everywhere and requested it be handed over to the sanitation staff.

Connect Andhra Chief Executive Officer K Siva Sankar, VMC Additional Commissioners KV Satyavathi, K Sakunthala, CMOH Dr P Ratnavali, CE Prabhakar and others attended.