Call to oppose new labour policy

Rajamahendravaram: The Narendra Modi government is betraying workers by replacing 29 existing labour laws with just four new labour codes that undermine labour rights, said AITUC District Vice-President and CPI District Secretary Tatipaka Madhu. He declared that the struggle would continue until these anti-worker labour codes are repealed.

The 106th Foundation Day of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) was observed at four locations in Rajahmundry under the leadership of the Jatla Labor Union. Speaking on the occasion, Madhu recalled that AITUC was founded on October 31, 1920, in Bombay under the leadership of freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai. Since then, he said, the organisation has been at the forefront of numerous struggles for workers’ rights and India’s Independence.

He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of pushing the working class back into the miserable conditions of the British era. Madhu also urged the labour community to strongly oppose the new national labour policy titled “Shram Shakti Niti 2025.” AITUC District Convener K Rambabu said that over the decades, AITUC has become the true voice of millions of workers. Speakers alleged that successive governments have been diluting the rights achieved through decades of sacrifices and struggles by the working class.