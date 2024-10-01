Call to respect law for peaceful living

Ongole: In-charge vice-chancellor of Andhra Kesari University (AKU) Prof DVR Murthy emphasised that societal satisfaction can only be achieved when every individual respects law.

He participated as the chief guest at a seminar organised by the Andhra Pradesh Young Thinkers Forum at Indira Priyadarshini Law College here on Monday.

Seminar focused on the theme ‘NEP-2020 and Indigenous Knowledge,’ and the programme was presided over by principal of the Indira Priyadarshini Law College Dr K Nataraj Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Murthy highlighted that both Central and State governments are committed to strengthening educational institutions in line with the New Education Policy 2020.

He expressed confidence that implementing the NEP would enable students to gain comprehensive knowledge in their chosen fields of study.

Assistant Professor at IIIT Kurnool Dr KV Krishna Rao highlighted the benefits of indigenous knowledge in implementing the new education policy. The representatives of Andhra Pradesh Young Thinkers Forum, IPLC management, faculty, students, and staff participated in the seminar and honoured AKU VC Prof Murthy with a memento.