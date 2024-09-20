  • Menu
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Call to upgrade tanks into mini-reservoirs

National BC Welfare Association representatives speaking in a press conference in Srikakulam on Thursday
Srikakulam: Existing irrigation tanks should be upgraded as mini-reservoirs in Srikakulam district,said National BC Welfare Association leaders here on Thursday. State secretary B DhilliRao, association state legal advisor ChLaxman Rao, women wing leader, BSeethamma, members DVenkata Ramana and K Tirumala Rao said in a press conference here that there are about 820 irrigation tanks in Srikakulam and there is a need to improve these water bodies as mini-reservoirs to overcome water scarcity for irrigation and drinking purpose instead of spending huge amount of funds for major irrigation projects.

Geographical and topographical shape of Srikakulam district is not suitable for major irrigation projects and the same opinion was expressed by senior engineering officials in their reports to the governments several on occasions, they recalled. Major projects like Vamsadhara reservoir and Off-Shore projects are yet to be completed due to various issues, including scanty funding, they explained. If all the irrigation tanks are improved as mini-reservoirs, flood threat can also be solved effectively, they elaborated.

