Call to use latest technology for road maintenance

Amaravati: Minister for Roads and Buildings BC Janardhan Reddy participated as the chief guest at the one-day workshop on exploring the challenges and best practices for state roads maintenance and rehabilitation organised by SRM-AP in association with the Andhra Pradesh Roads and Buildings (R&B) department and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI).

Speaking at the workshop, Minister Reddy said that the Government had received proposals of Rs 290 crore to convert 1,393 damaged roads, covering 7,071 km into pothole-free roads across the state. He said that with the latest technology and technical support from SRM-AP, a complete restoration of the road network would be possible.

Principal Secretary Kantilal Dande, who was guest of honour said that to tackle the key factors leading to road damage and rehabilitation, we require technical support and cutting-edge research from CSIR-CRRI and SRM University. Prof Manoranjan Parida, Director of CSIR-CRRI, said, “A methodical approach to Road Asset Management is pivotal to ensure successful road maintenance and rehabilitation.

Speakers include Nayeemulla, Engineer-in-Chief, R&B Department, Dr G Bharath, Sr Scientist, Flexible Pavement Division, CRRI, Dr P S Prasad, Chief Scientist, Geotechnical Engg Division, CRRI; Sanjay Bajaj, Senior Vice-President, Wirtgen Group, India; Bhanoj, Vice President – Strategies & Analytics, CUBE Highways, Hyderabad, Assistant Professor Dr Uma Maheswar Arepalli, Sitaramanjaneyulu, former chief scientist, CRRI and others.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora, Dr Uma Maheswar, the organising secretary also spoke.

Venkateswara Rao, former President of the Builders’ Association of India AP Chapter, Nagamalleswara Rao, President of Builders’ Association of India AP Chapter, Registrar Dr R Premkumar, Dr Raviteja KVNS, Head of Civil Engg, participants from neighbouring universities, industry professionals and faculty and students of SRM University-AP participated.