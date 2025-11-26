Campaign against gender discrimination launched

Puttaparthi: A month-long national campaign aimed at eliminating gender-based discrimination and promoting gender equality commenced across Sri Sathya Sai district on Monday.

Joint Collector M Mourya Bharadwaj inaugurated the campaign at the district Collectorate by unveiling Gender Awareness posters along with officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the Joint Collector said the campaign will be implemented across the district through coordinated efforts of the Panchayat Raj Department, Women and Child Welfare Department, School Education Department and DRDA.

He emphasised that strengthening the status of women in society, reducing discrimination, and creating awareness about equal rights and equal opportunities remain the core objectives of the initiative.

Explaining the structure of the programme, he said the month-long campaign has been divided into four thematic weeks focusing on women’s economic empowerment, equal access to resources, safety and mobility of women and girls, and awareness on unpaid household work.

Activities during the campaign will highlight women’s participation in economic development, the importance of equal access to education, health, employment and public services for both men and women, and the need to eliminate discriminatory practices in resource distribution.

The campaign will also stress the creation of safe public spaces, improved transport safety measures and supportive environments enabling girls to pursue education and employment without fear.

Discussions and workshops on recognising and valuing unpaid household work, and encouraging men’s participation in domestic responsibilities, will also be organised.