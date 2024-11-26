Campaign on elimination of violence against women launched

Vijayawada: Dalit Sthree Sakthi (DSS) launched a 16-day campaign on elimination of violence against women across the two states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Monday.

CA Mai Kumar, general manager of TRICOR, flagged off the campaign and Telecom general manager Tarachand, AP Transco deputy engineer Sailaja, Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala Principal Padmaja and Hemalata of Dalit Bahujan Resource Centre, Anupama from Bhumika, Jnana Sundari and Mao Se Yong spoke on the occasion.

National convener of Dalit Sthree Sakthi Geddam Jhansi presided over the meeting.

Addressing the gathering, Jhansi elaborated on the importance of the campaign. She underlined the importance of bringing awareness among people regarding elimination of violence against women. She said that the campaign will continue till December 10, the Human Rights Day.

The DSS will conduct various programmes in schools, colleges, companies, slums, villages, mandal headquarters and cities highlighting the importance of the campaign. The government officials, intellectuals, leaders of people’s and women organisations will participate in all these programmes.

The speakers, who addressed the meeting, stressed on the support to be given to the persons who experienced the violence. The family plays an important role in teaching the children to take the right path. They deplored that the politicians, right from the village-level to the national-level, are not following the principles of the Constitution.

DSS coordinators Roja, Rani, Rajesh and women representatives from various parts of the State participated in the meeting.