Campaigning picks up pace in Srikalahasti

Tirupati: The electioneering in Srikalahasti constituency has been intensified with both the ruling YSRCP and the opposition TDP engaging in relentless canvassing much ahead of the nomination process.

Allegations and counter allegations have injected a new level of seriousness to the campaign. Both the parties have deployed family members to bolster their outreach efforts.

Seeking a second term, incumbent YSRCP MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy has embarked on an energetic campaign, with his wife Srivani Reddy and daughter Pavithra Reddy actively engaging with voters, highlighting the developmental and welfare initiatives undertaken by the MLA during his tenure.

In contrast, Madhusudan Reddy has been targeting the Bojjala family, particularly former minister late Gopalakrishna Reddy, father of TDP MLA candidate Sudheer Reddy, accusing them of neglecting the constituency despite being elected five times.

He is also criticising Sudheer, alleging that he only appears before the people during elections and disappears afterward.

Emphasising the YSRCP government's flagship 'Navaratnalu' welfare schemes, Madhusudan Reddy has underscored his own Navaratnalu initiatives tailored to the constituency's needs, expressing confidence in his prospects for re-election.

Meanwhile, TDP candidate Sudheer Reddy, despite facing resistance within his own party initially, has ramped up his campaign efforts. With his mother Bojjala Brundamma and wife Rishitha Reddy actively engaging with voters, Sudheer has launched the ‘Intintikee Mee Bojjala’ programme, urging people to support him based on his family's legacy and his father’s development initiatives underlining their commitment towards the constituency. In addition, he has been propagating the ‘Super Six’ schemes of the TDP explaining to the people how they will benefit them.

During the recent ‘Praja Galam’ public meeting, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu flayed YSRCP MLA Madhusudan Reddy for his alleged involvement in Srikalahasti Devasthanam affairs, prompting a strong rebuttal from Reddy, who highlighted his efforts in organising Kumbhabhishekam for ancient temples in the constituency which were neglected by the earlier TDP government.

Naidu also spoke to the leaders of alliance parties in his bid to make things smoother for Sudheer.

Both candidates have been courting the minority community, organising Iftars during the auspicious Ramzan month. The YSRCP candidate is confident that the welfare activities implemented by CM Jagan Mohan Reddy will make him win for the second time.

The TDP candidate also exudes confidence that the anti-incumbency sentiment prevailing among people and the support he was getting from alliance partners Jana Sena Party and BJP will secure his victory.

It may be recalled here that Srikalahasti constituency is considered as one of the strongholds of the TDP with that party winning the seat on seven occasions out of 10 elections held since its establishment in 1983.

Congress has won the seat twice while in 2019 YSRCP emerged victorious. It is in this backdrop, the upcoming election assumed significance to see the fortunes of both TDP and YSRCP.