Class IV staff seek 51% fitment; want minimum salary of Rs 35,000 in pay revision

Hyderabad: Representatives of the Central Union of Telangana Fourth Class Employees on Friday requested the State Pay Revision Commission to do justice to the class four employees by providing a 51 per cent fitment and minimum salary of Rs 35,000 in pay revision.

A delegation, led by union president Gaddam Gyaneshwar, general secretary Konduru Gangadhar and others, presented proposals for the fourth class employees to the State Pay Revision Commission chairman N Shiva Shankar. Speaking to the media later, Gyaneshwar and Gangadhar said, in view of the rising prices and cost of living, they wanted the PRC to ensure the minimum wage of class four employees should be Rs 35,000.

The union leaders said they have been working in various government departments as part-time, daily wagers and NMRs for 30 years, but they were being paid less. In view of this they requested a minimum wage of Rs 35,000. They said uniform had not been given for 10 years. The five increments being given should be increased to seven. The Ranga Reddy district collectorate staff was being given only 15% HRA after the location was shifted to Kongarakalan. They explained that class four employees working in the Forest, Cooperative, Panchayati Raj, Water, Drainage and zoo parks were being put to hardships, which would be brought to the notice of CM A Revanth Reddy.

The leaders said the PRC chairman responded positively to their proposals. Qader Bin Hussain, P Rajender, Krishnaveni, Bharat and others participated in the discussions.