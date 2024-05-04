Bhubaneswar: BJP wants to destroy Constitution says Rahul Gandhi

Bhubaneswar : The Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP and RSS attack democracy continuously and want to “destroy” the country’s Constitution.

Rahul, who cancelled his visit to Rayagada district to address an election rally at the last moment for filing nomination papers for Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat, has sent a video message in which he attacked the Sangh Parivar and the Prime Minister. In the message, Rahul said continuous attacks were made on democracy and the Constitution.

“The Congress party and INDIA bloc are trying to protect democracy and Constitution while Modi, BJP and RSS want to destroy it,” Rahul said. Whatever benefits the tribals, Dalits and backward communities have received, it was only because of the Constitution, he said.

“These people are trying to finish the book (Constitution) which has given you all these rights,” he said, adding that without the Constitution, there would be nothing. Therefore, the 2024 election is crucial since it is for protecting the Constitution, the former Congress president said.



“We are calling the tribals ‘Adivasis’ while the BJP and RSS people use the term ‘Vanvasi’ (forest dwellers) for them. But they intend to take away their rights on jal-jungle-jameen (water-forest-land),” Rahul said. Alleging that BJP leaders are insulting tribals, Rahul said the Congress is protecting the rights of the tribals.



“The Congress will give the tribals their rights on forest, water and land,” he said in the message. The BJP has appointed its own people in all public institutions, privatised PSUs and given benefits to 20-25 people who are billionaires, he claimed.



“Narendra Modi has waived the loans amounting to Rs 16 lakh crore of these rich people, which will be equivalent to MGNREGA wages of 24 years. The Congress party has decided to provide the same amount of money to the poor people of the country including Odisha’s farmers, labourers, Dalits, tribals and OBCs,” said the Congress leader. Rahul said his party’s government had waived the crop loan of farmers.



If the Congress comes to power, Rahul said one woman in each poor family would be provided with assistance of Rs 1 lakh per year, which means Rs 8,500 a month, till the family has not come out of BPL. “We are going to bring it into the legal framework to ensure MSP for all crops. The paddy farmers of Odisha will get the benefits,” he said.

The salary of Anganwadi and Asha workers will be doubled while MGNREGA wage will be hiked to Rs 400 per day from Rs 250 per day, he said, adding that the Congress government will also give 50 per cent reservation to women in government jobs. Rahul tendered an apology from the people for cancelling his visit to Rayagada.