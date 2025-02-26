Live
Campus drive for associate software engineers on March 1
Visakhapatnam: The Indian software market is witnessing a significant growth due to the increasing demand for digital transformation, said Varada Ravi Kumar, central manager of Millennium Software Solutions.
Unveiling a poster for the campus drive here on Tuesday, he said that according to recent reports, India’s software industry is expected to see robust growth in 2025 driven by strong demand for software engineers.
He announced that one more campus drive with Bhargo Innovations Pvt Ltd., IT SEZ, a leading IT and business solutions provider in Visakhapatnam, is being organised on March 1 at Millennium Software Solutions, Dwarakanagar. This recruitment drive will generate around 50 placements for associate software engineers.
Last week, the campus interview helped 25 candidates get placements as DevOps engineers.
B.Tech (CSE) students from academic year 2023 and 2024 with aggregate of 60 percent and other graduates with computer science and good skill set in C, Python, .NET framework, HTML, CSS or JavaScript are eligible for this campus drive.
Interested candidates can directly walk into the campus at Dwarakanagar on March 1 or send their resumes to [email protected]. There is no registration for the drive. For further details, candidates can visit website www.millenniumsoftsol.com or contact 9248753098.