IIT Delhi Launches Executive Programme in Healthcare Entrepreneurship

New Delhi: IIT Delhi, has announced the launch of its Executive Programme in Healthcare Entrepreneurship and Management. Offered through the Continuing Education Programme (CEP), a statutory body of IIT Delhi for Conducting Certificate Programmes and issuing certificates, the programme aims to develop future-ready professionals capable of steering India’s healthcare innovation landscape.

India’s healthcare system is undergoing a defining shift. Digital health adoption, medical device innovation, AI-driven diagnostics, wearable technologies and patient-centred care are advancing at an unprecedented pace. At the same time, the sector continues to face structural challenges such as fragmented care networks, regulatory complexities, limited commercialisation pathways and a growing need for multidisciplinary leadership.

As healthcare demand expands and innovation accelerates, the country requires professionals who can understand clinical needs, build technology-enabled solutions, navigate regulatory environments and scale sustainable healthcare ventures. This programme has been introduced to prepare such leaders, enabling them to address India’s emerging healthcare priorities with knowledge, creativity and purpose.

About the Programme:

The Executive Programme in Healthcare Entrepreneurship and Management offers a comprehensive learning experience that covers the full lifecycle of healthcare innovation. Over five months of live online learning supported by guided project work, participants explore how healthcare challenges can be converted into market-ready opportunities through careful design, prototyping, testing and commercial strategy.

The programme is anchored by IIT Delhi’s renowned Centre for Biomedical Engineering and enriched by clinical insights from experts at AIIMS Delhi. Led by distinguished faculty such as Dr. Arnab Chanda and Dr. Biswarup Mukherjee, the programme blends engineering, clinical, managerial and entrepreneurial perspectives to help participants develop practical and scalable healthcare solutions.

A key highlight of the programme is its project-driven approach. Participants work on real-world healthcare problems and develop deployable prototypes supported by structured mentoring, peer learning and expert feedback.

Programme Highlights:

The curriculum offers an immersive learning journey across:

• Identifying healthcare gaps through empathy, data and clinical insight• Applying design thinking for developing relevant healthcare products and services• Prototyping using 3D printing, digital tools, wireframing and medical app development• Testing through usability evaluation, simulated test marketing and clinical considerations• Understanding regulatory requirements, IP frameworks and quality standards• Building branding strategies, pricing structures, sales plans and distribution pathways• Creating business models and learning how to secure funding and scale healthcare ventures

Learners also gain:

• An e-certificate from CEP, IIT Delhi• Access to IIT Delhi faculty, AIIMS experts and industry specialists• Weekend classes that support working professionals• Opportunities to collaborate with a diverse peer group across healthcare, engineering, biotech and research backgrounds• Hands-on project experience that strengthens innovation capability and entrepreneurial confidence

Eligibility and Duration:

Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree. Prior work experience or project-based exposure is desirable.The programme is delivered over 5 months through weekend live online sessions and dedicated project hours.