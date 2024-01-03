Canara Bank provides sewing machines to SHGs

Tirupati: Canara Bank general manager Ravi Varma called on the banks to provide financial support to women to enable them to take up self-employment programmes.

He was speaking at a function held in RASS Nilayam here on Tuesday for distribution of sewing machines free of cost to the members of RASS SHG women members for income generation. The 100 sewing machines were distributed by Canara Bank under the Corporation Social Responsibility (CSR) to help women get additional income through tailoring.

Canara Bank AGM Nagaraja Rao said the Canara Bank was extending financial help to the women towards education of their children and also to enable them to set up small units of business to earn more income and support their families.

RASS director V Nagaraju spoke on the various programmes taken up by RASS for women including training imparted in various self-employment courses which includes driving an auto-rickshaw. Besides RASS has also been implementing many service activities for the aged, physically and mentally challenged and other sections. Saravana, Umapati, Riaz, Vinayaka and RASS staff participated.