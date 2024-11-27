Cancer screening launched at all PHCs, govt hosps

Anantapur/Puttaparthi: District Medical and Health Office (DMHO) has launched a cancer screening programme recently at all the government hospitals and Primary Health Centres to get a first hand idea of the cancer scenario in the district.

The government had launched the screening programme in view of the increasing number of cancer cases among women, particularly mouth cancer, womb cancer, breast cancer and uterus cancer etc.

The screening programme involves screening of girls and women right from the age of 18 years. Already there are 3,000 registered cancer cases in the district.

The population of Anantapur district is 23 lakh and Sri Sathya Sai district is 20 lakh. The office of the DMHO is using the medical and health task force and infrastructure including 86 Primary Health Centres.

For every PHC, a medical officer, ANM, MLHP and Asha worker will carry out door-to-door survey to screen cancer patients if any. Symptoms of cancer can be detected in early stages due to the screening programme.

Girls above 18 years will be screened for mouth, uterus and breast cancer etc. Women above 30 years will be tested for cervical cancer under the community based assessment check list app .

The screened patients will be referred to preventive oncology department in the medical college.

This screening project is aimed at taking preventive measures for those with potential cancer symptoms.

Health experts are attributing the increasing cancer cases to consumption of chemicals sprayed food including rice, vegetables, fruits and other kitchen provisions etc.

Chemical deposits in the body are causing cancer thus effecting vital organs of the body. That is why health experts are advocating consumption of only organic products.