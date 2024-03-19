Candidates busy campaigning after YSRCP releases final list

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: The ruling YSRCP had finalised its candidates for 14 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies, while its arch rival Telugu Desam Party is yet to finalise candidates for both Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies. There are eight Assembly constituencies in Anantapur Lok Sabha constituency and six in Hindupur Lok Sabha constituency.

The YSRCP candidates are - Anantha Venkatarami Reddy for Anantapur urban, Talari Rangaiah for Kalyandurg, Topudurthi Prakash Reddy for Raptadu, Kethireddy Pedda Reddy for Tadipatri, Mettu Govinda Reddy for Rayadurg, Y Visveshwara Reddy for Uravakonda, Y Venkatram Reddy for Guntakal and M Veeranjeneyulu for Singanamala.

In Sri Sathya Sai district, Duddukunta Sridhar Reddy for Puttaparthi, Kethireddy Venkatramreddy for Dharmavaram, Makbul Ahmed for Kadiri, Usha Sricharan for Penukonda, Tippe Gouda Narayan Deepika for Hindupur and Era Lakkappa for Madakasira.

YSRCP has nominated Malagundla Shankar Narayana for Anantapur Parliamentary constituency and Joladarashi Shanthamma for Hindupur.

In Anantapur district except for Kalyandurg, Rayadurg and Singanamala Assembly constituencies, sitting MLAs have been renominated for all other five constituencies. While Usha Sricharan from Kalyandurg was shifted to Penukonda, Raydurg sitting MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy, who was denied renomination, left the party.

In Singanamala constituency also, sitting MLA Jonnalagadda Padmavathi was denied renomination, but she remained loyal to the party and promised to work for the victory of the party candidate. In Sri Sathya Sai district, Puttaparthi MLA Duddukunta Sridhar Reddy and Dharmavaram MLA Kethireddy Venkatram Reddy were renominated. In the remaining four constituencies of Kadiri, Madakasira, Penukonda and Hindupur, sitting MLAs were denied renomination. Penukonda MLA and ex-Minister Shankar Narayana was shifted from Penukonda and nominated as MP candidate for Anantapur Parliamentary constituency.

All the candidates in fray both of YSRCP and of the grand alliance of TDP-BJP-JSP are disappointed at the longest duration of poll schedule of seven phases prolonging up to June 2024, as this will financially burden them to sustain campaigning for another two months due to financial resources crunch and the scorching summer heat.