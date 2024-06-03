Live
Candidates urged to cooperate for peaceful counting
Media representatives having counting passes will be allowed into the media centre
Narasaraopet: District collector Shrikesh B Lathkar urged the candidates contested in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections to extend their cooperation for peaceful conduct of counting of votes. Addressing a meeting held at the Collectorate here on Sunday, he said after randomisation and second time training on counting of votes, employees will be allotted tables for counting duty.
He requested the counting agents to get identity cards and Form-18 and added that without ID card and Form-18, they will not be allowed at the main gate. He said they should park their vehicles at the parking place.
He said the strong room will be opened in the presence of candidates and counting agents and made it clear that electronic gadgets and cell phones will not be allowed. He said media representatives having counting passes will be allowed into the media centre.
SP Malika Garg said they have taken all the precautionary measures to check untoward incidents and warned that they will book the cases and take stern action against those who create law and order problems.
Joint collector Syam Prasad and district revenue officer Vinayakam were present.