Capital drama a play to loot lands: Buddha Venkanna

Anakapalli: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is playing the drama of 'executive capital' to loot valuable properties in North Andhra, alleged former MLC and TDP North Andhra zone 1 in- charge Buddha Venkanna.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he said the YSRCP leaders have already usurped prime lands in Visakhapatnam. To save his ministerial post and be in the good books of Chief Minister, Buddha Venkanna accused, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath is trading the self-respect of 'Kapu' community.

The YSRCP leaders and ministers fear that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan would make an alliance in the next elections, the former MLC pointed out and wondered why the ruling party should be afraid of it. He asked what the YSRCP did for the progress of Visakhapatnam in the past over three years. Buddha Venkanna predicted that the IT Minister would definitely lose in the next general elections from whichever constituency he contests from. Anakapalli constituency former MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana challenged Amarnath to join for a public debate on the properties amassed.

He alleged that Minister Gudivada Amarnath was the mastermind behind the Vissannapet land scam. The former MLA questioned why the IT Minister could not open Thummapala Sugar Factory even after four years.

Anakapalli district TDP president Buddha Naga Jagadeeswara Rao, Elamanchili constituency in-charge Pragada Nageswara Rao, Madugula constituency in-charge PVJ Kumar, senior leaders Malla Surendra and Jogi Naidu participated in the press conference.