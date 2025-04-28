Capital reconstruction heralds new dawn for AP

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said the resumption of Amaravati works under the Prime Minister’s aegis marks a significant turning point in the history of Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu conducted a review meeting on Sunday regarding the restart of Greenfield Amaravati capital works at his Undavalli residence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to relaunch the works related to the new capital city on May 2.

Discussing arrangements for the public meeting on May 2 with ministers and senior officials, the Chief Minister emphasised that the state capital is moving from the destruction of the past towards the development of the future. He alleged that the previous government had conspired to ruin Amaravati capital plans. However, he noted that Amaravati, initiated as per the aspirations of people from all regions and sections, withstood numerous challenges and hardships. In the 10 months since the coalition government came to power, they have solved challenges caused by the previous regime and are putting stalled projects back on track, he said.

He remarked that the same Prime Minister who laid the foundation for the capital, which was later subjected to destruction, will now restart the works, enabling the construction of a magnificent capital and delivering a strong response to those responsible for the devastation. He described Amaravati as a symbol of Andhra Pradesh’s pride, aspirations, and sentiment, asserting that no one can damage it. The CM stated that Amaravati will become a hub for wealth creation and provide employment and job opportunities for all sections of society.

To demonstrate that no conspiracies or schemes can erase the people’s capital and the dreams of Andhra’s people, the capital works are being restarted under the Prime Minister’s direct involvement, ensuring the nation takes notice, he said.

The CM urged that the event be organised on a grand scale, ensuring that Amaravati’s construction instills pride in every citizen of the State, who can say, “This is Andhra Pradesh, and Amaravati is my capital.”

Arrangements for PM meet

During the meeting, officials presented details of the programme schedule and arrangements for May 2 public meeting. The CM instructed that measures be taken to ensure no inconvenience or traffic disruptions for people arriving from various districts. Considering the intense heat, he directed that drinking water and food be provided to those traveling from distant areas to attend the event.

Ministers Payyavula Keshav, Anagani Satyaprasad, P Narayana, Kollu Ravindra, Nadendla Manohar and Satyakumar along with the DGP and officials from various departments participated in the review meeting.