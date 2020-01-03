Capital War: Farmers stage novel protest at Amaravati during Sakala Janula Samme

Amaravati: The farmers who launched Sakala Janula Samme (general strike by all) here on Friday in a novel protest presented rose flowers to the police personnel on duty and the government employees. All the shops were closed in all the 29 villages following strike call. Police tried in vain to reopen the shops with an assurance that they will give protection to the shopkeepers.

The farmers have come up with unique programs of cleaning police vehicles at Tulluru. In contrast, the farmers have an altercation with police in Mandapam.

The farmers have been agitating for 17 days demanding that the capital be retained in Amravati. However, with the government's unresponsive on the agitation, the farmers have intensified the protests. As a part of this, they called for Sakala Janula Samme. The decision was taken to form the United Nations Working Committee (JAC) at the ongoing agitation in Tulluru.

On the other hand, Boston Consulting Group is likely to give a full report to the government today.