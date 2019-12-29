Capital War: One injures after a Police Vehicle runs into farmers in Amaravati

The agitation of the farmers of the Amaravati capital has taken a toll while a police vehicle crashed into farmers deeksha camp. A farmer was seriously injured in the incident. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment. On the other hand, the agitations of the farmers on the capital have reached 12th day. While the Amaravati JAC has held a 'Manavaharam' against the declaration of three capitals in AP on Sunday morning at Benz Circle.

The rally was conducted from High School Road to Vijayawada Benz Circle with the slogan 'Save Amaravati'. Members of the Amaravati Conservation Council demanded immediate withdrawal of the decision of the three capitals.

The government should understand the urge of the farmers who have given over 33,000 acres for capital development, they said. The leaders of the party have asserted that they will not stop the movement until they declare capital in Amaravati.

On the other hand, CM Jagan would give a lengthy speech in the Assembly on the fourth week of January 2020 on the ambiguity of the capital issue in AP. The Amaravati Joint Action Committee says they continue to protest till government clarifies on the capital.