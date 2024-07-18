Live
Just In
Car washed away in stream in Eluru district, five occupants stuck in bushes
A car was washed away in a stream in Velerupadu mandal of Eluru district due to heavy rains causing the rivers to overflow.
A car was washed away in a stream in Velerupadu mandal of Eluru district due to heavy rains causing the rivers to overflow. The incident occurred while the car was travelling from Ashwaraopet with five occupants, including two women. Locals reported that the occupants screamed for help as the car was swept away and promptly informed the police.
The occupants of the car were identified as Driver Rama Rao, Jyoti, Gaddam Kundana Kumar, Sai Jyoti, and Gaddam. After a short distance, the five managed to get out of the car and became stuck in the bushes along the stream. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police have been mobilized to rescue the occupants from the hazardous situation. However, relief operations are facing challenges due to the overflowing river.
Collector has set up a control room in response to the heavy rains in the district. Residents are urged to call the toll-free number 18002331077 to provide information in case of floods.