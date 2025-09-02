Carrom tournament concludes

Chilakaluripet: The Andhra State Ranking Carrom Tournament wrapped up over the weekend at the CR Club in Chilakaluripet, featuring top carrom players from across the state. The two-day event, held on August 30th and 31st, saw intense knockout-format matches with 170 men and women competing for the championship titles. The tournament was jointly organised by the Andhra State Carrom Association and the Palnadu District Carrom Association.

Tournament Winners: In the Men’s Division, Ch Janardhan Reddy of Visakhapatnam took home the first prize. He was followed by N Venkayya (Nellore) in second, G Jayakumar (Guntur) in third, and B Pavan Kumar (Anantapur) in fourth.

The Women’s Division was dominated by players from Visakhapatnam, who swept all four top spots. Bhavani secured the first-place prize, with L Haripriya finishing second, Dr MSK Harika in third, and Sk Husna Sameera in fourth.

In a significant gesture of support, Ch Janardhan Reddy was awarded Rs 1 lakh by the CR Club to help him represent India at the 7th Carrom World Cup in the Maldives this December.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Cherukuri Kanthayya (Vice President, CR Club), Pavuluri Srinivasa Rao (Secretary, CR Club), and Makkena Narasimharao (Treasurer, CR Club).

Also present were Shaik Abdul Jaleel (General Secretary, Andhra State Carrom Association), SV Ramanamurthy (Organising Secretary), and Gadde Venu (Observer).