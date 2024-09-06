Case booked against Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimoolam over allegations of assault

In a significant development, the Tirupati East police have registered a case of rape against MLA Koneti Adimoolam over allegations of assault. The complaint was formally lodged by the victim on Thursday at 11:15 PM, prompting immediate action by law enforcement.

The incident reportedly took place at the Bimas Paradise Hotel, leading to the registration of the case under FIR No. 430/24, dated September 5, 2024. Authorities have begun their investigation into the allegations, following the swift filing of the complaint. The situation has garnered attention and raised concerns within the local community as details continue to emerge.

The police are expected to conduct thorough inquiries as they navigate this grave matter.